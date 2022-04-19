Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post $536.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ARGO stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -272.05 and a beta of 0.98. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.