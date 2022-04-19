Zacks: Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $159.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Civeo has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $370.80 million, a PE ratio of -174.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,946 shares of company stock worth $23,571,687 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

