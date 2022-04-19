Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. electroCore has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 112.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

