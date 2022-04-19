Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.