Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocket Lab USA.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.22. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 7.51 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $32,260,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

