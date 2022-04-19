Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

