Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

