Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after buying an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

