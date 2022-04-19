Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.38. Apple posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.