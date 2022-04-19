Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $3.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.50. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 843.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $25.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.54 to $21.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.30. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

