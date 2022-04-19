Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.61. BCE reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

