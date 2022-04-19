Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to report $30.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.69 billion and the highest is $31.46 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

