Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.21. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of DLTR opened at $172.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $174.35.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

