Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Duluth posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Duluth by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 73,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85. Duluth has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

