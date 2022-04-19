Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68.
Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $40.42.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
