Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.37. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,015 shares of company stock worth $6,101,338. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $122.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

