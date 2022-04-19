Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 26.76. 2,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is 29.14 and its 200-day moving average is 29.24. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
