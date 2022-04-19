Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 26.76. 2,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is 29.14 and its 200-day moving average is 29.24. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

