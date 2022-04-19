Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. FMC posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FMC by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.