Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.27). Foghorn Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,681.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

