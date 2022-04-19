Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,286 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

