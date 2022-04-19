Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) to report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow I-Mab.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

IMAB traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 24,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,881. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in I-Mab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after buying an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in I-Mab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

