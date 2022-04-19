Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce $743.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.71 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $552.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

