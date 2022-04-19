Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report sales of $194.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.52 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $713.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LNN opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lindsay by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.