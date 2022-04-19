Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $3,079,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NCR by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NCR by 11.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NCR by 34.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. 855,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,659. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. NCR has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.