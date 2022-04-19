Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.18. Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

PDD opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $144.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

