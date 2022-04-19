Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.00. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.88.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $107.91. 3,559,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,515. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

