Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will post sales of $163.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $627.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $678.93 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

