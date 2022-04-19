Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Dawson James lifted their target price on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of SRAX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59.
About SRAX (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Featured Stories
