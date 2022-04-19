Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock remained flat at $$9.03 during trading on Monday. 337,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,336. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 417.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.