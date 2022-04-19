Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post $9.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.79 billion and the highest is $10.10 billion. CarMax reported sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $33.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.18 billion to $35.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

