Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 367,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $542.09 million, a P/E ratio of 213.07 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

