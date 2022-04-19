Zacks: Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to post $48.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.11 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $220.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

