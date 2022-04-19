Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.21. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DORM opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

