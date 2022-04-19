Zacks: Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

