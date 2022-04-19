Zacks: Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FREYR Battery.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FREYR Battery stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.