Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.65. Immatics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 553.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of IMTX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $538.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

