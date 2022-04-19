Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to post sales of $478.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

