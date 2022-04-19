Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to post $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of J opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

