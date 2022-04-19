Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

JELD traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.73. 582,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,664. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

