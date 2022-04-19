Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.25. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

MCHP opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

