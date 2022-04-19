Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.05 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

