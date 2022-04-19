Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

