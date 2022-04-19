Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $162.85 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $665.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock remained flat at $$28.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 196,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,120. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

