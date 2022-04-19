Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Sell

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

