Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BCOR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 294,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 148.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

