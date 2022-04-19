Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Sell

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 376,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

