Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Doma (NYSE:DOMA) to Sell

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE DOMA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 976,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,969. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Doma by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Doma by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

