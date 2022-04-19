Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DOYU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

DOYU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 721,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $609.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

