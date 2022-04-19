Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to Strong Sell

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lumen’s revenue performance is being negatively impacted by pandemic induced supply chain troubles and tougher comparisons due to COVID-related higher demand in the prior year. The company also faces intense competition from cable TV operators and other wireless companies which aggressively offer traditional voice service over their networks. High debt levels and huge investments for technological advancements are major headwinds. Nevertheless, the company continues to accelerate its growth initiatives for the Enterprise business as well as boosting the Quantum Fiber business. The company aims to transform its business operations through product evolution and digitization of customer interactions. Lumen’s fiber and IP-based network capacity position it well to support customers and enhance shareholders' value in the long term.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

