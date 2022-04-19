Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Sell

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

