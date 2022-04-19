Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Hold

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Triton's efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Last October, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 14%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Triton repurchased 1.1 million shares and an additional 0.7 million shares through Feb 11, 2022. Strong trade volumes and container demand is driving the company’s top line, mainly due to which its shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, rise in administrative expenses (up 10.9% year over year in 2021) is limiting the company’s bottom-line growth. Escalated total debt-total equity ratio is an added concern for the company. Triton's first-quarter performance is likely to reflect some seasonal softness with regard to dry containers. Coronavirus-related woes continue to dent the company's operations.”

Get Triton International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.27. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,299. Triton International has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.